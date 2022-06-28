Zomato share price tanks 14% in 2 days. What is driving the selloff?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Shares of food delivery firm Zomato plunged more than 7% to ₹61 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals, heading for its second straight session of losses after announcing a deal to buy local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit. The stock has plunged about 14% in the last two trading sessions.