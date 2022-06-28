Zomato share price tanks 14% in 2 days. What is driving the selloff?

Blinkit operates in a highly competitive sector, which would elongate the path to profits. “Swiggy’s success in grocery has given it an upper hand. Hence, the Blinkit acquisition, to extract synergy on delivery cost, is crucial for Zomato. Zomato’s management has assigned an upper bound of $400 mn towards quick commerce investment for the next two years (CY22, CY23E). Any deviation from this would be a key risk to our hypothesis," said brokerage Edelweiss.

