“Basis the initial feedback from a small sample set of customers and the management commentary of visible green shoots in the form of an increase in app opens post the launch, we believe, ceteris paribus, that the Gold launch should certainly drive up order volume. We also believe that the company has enough levers both on revenue (restaurant commission take-rates and ad income) as well as variable cost (such as closure of operations in 225 cities that were loss-making and delivery partner-related efficiencies) that should partially (if not entirely) negate the impact of the free delivery benefit for Gold members," the note stated.