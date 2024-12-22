Zomato share price to be in focus as stock market opens tomorrow. Here’s why

Zomato share price will be in focus on Monday, December 23, as the food delivery giant will now be included in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. Zomato will be the first new-age tech stock to enter the prestigious 30-share index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the half-year rebalancing of Sensex, Zomato will replace JSW Steel w.e.f December 23. The adjustment took place at the close of Friday, December 20.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Zomato's inclusion in the Sensex is projected to attract passive inflows of approximately $513 million. On the other hand, JSW Steel's exclusion is estimated to result in outflows worth $252 million.

Zomato’s inclusion in the Sensex not only reflects the food delivery giant’s market leadership but also signifies the growing prominence of tech-driven companies in the Indian stock market landscape.

Zomato Share Price Trend Zomato share price has delivered impressive returns this year, driven by robust financial performance. Over the past six months, Zomato stock price has surged more than 43%, significantly outperforming the flat performance of the benchmark Sensex.

Year-to-date (YTD), Zomato shares have delivered multibagger returns of over 126% and has skyrocketed by 350% over the past two years.

On Friday, Zomato shares ended 2.29% lower at ₹281.85 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of ₹2,71,995 crore. Zomato’s valuation has surpassed some of the top companies such as Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, and others.

Zomato Performance Zomato saw robust growth of 389% in its consolidated net profit at ₹176 crore for the second quarter of FY25 driven by steady increase in food delivery margins and quick commerce business continuing to remain near break-even. The online food delivery giant had posted a profit of ₹36 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY25 rose 68% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,799 crore. The adjusted EBITDA increased to ₹331 crore from ₹41 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In Q2FY25, there was a 55% YoY growth in Gross order value (GOV) across its B2C businesses, amounting to ₹17,670 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.