Zomato share price: With an almost 170% gain in the last 1 year, is Zomato stock still a buy after Q1 result?

Zomato share price surged by an impressive 170 per cent over the past year until the August 1 close. Zomato’s consolidated net profit for Q1FY25 soared to 253 crore from 2 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Nishant Kumar
Updated2 Aug 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Zomato share price surged 11.5 per cent in morning trade on Friday, August 2, to hit a fresh all-time high of 261, a day after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY25) results. The stock opened 5 per cent higher at 244 apiece on the BSE.

As Mint reported earlier, Zomato’s consolidated net profit for Q1FY25 soared to 253 crore from 2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, driven by higher gross order value across its food delivery, quick commerce and going-out verticals.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review came at 4,442 crore compared to 2,597 crore a year earlier.

The stock closed 2 per cent higher at 234.10 on Thursday.

Zomato share price surged by an impressive 170 per cent over the past year until the August 1 close. Despite such sharp gains, most brokerage firms believe the stock remains buy-worthy due to the company's strong growth and profitability prospects. 

Brokerages bullish after strong Q1 show

Several brokerages expressed positive views on the stock and raised their target prices after the company reported a better-than-expected Q1 scorecard.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to 285 from 245 earlier. Nuvama pointed out that Zomato continues to deliver on its promise of strong growth and improved profitability.

"The company once again delivered better-than-expected performance on all counts. Management guided for 20 per cent-plus growth in the short term in Food delivery and set a target to increase Blinkit’s dark store count from 639 in Q1FY25 to 2,000 by end-CY26," Nuvama pointed out.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of 300, implying a 28 per cent upside potential.

Motilal said Zomato's food delivery business is stable, and Blinkit offers a generational opportunity to participate in the disruption of industries such as retail, grocery and e-commerce.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 09:36 AM IST
