Zomato's consolidated net profit for Q1FY25 soared to ₹ 253 crore from ₹ 2 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Zomato share price surged 11.5 per cent in morning trade on Friday, August 2, to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹261, a day after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY25) results. The stock opened 5 per cent higher at ₹244 apiece on the BSE.

Zomato's consolidated net profit for Q1FY25 soared to ₹253 crore from ₹2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, driven by higher gross order value across its food delivery, quick commerce and going-out verticals.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review came at ₹4,442 crore compared to ₹2,597 crore a year earlier.

The stock closed 2 per cent higher at ₹234.10 on Thursday.

Zomato share price surged by an impressive 170 per cent over the past year until the August 1 close. Despite such sharp gains, most brokerage firms believe the stock remains buy-worthy due to the company's strong growth and profitability prospects.

Several brokerages expressed positive views on the stock and raised their target prices after the company reported a better-than-expected Q1 scorecard.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹285 from ₹245 earlier. Nuvama pointed out that Zomato continues to deliver on its promise of strong growth and improved profitability.

"The company once again delivered better-than-expected performance on all counts. Management guided for 20 per cent-plus growth in the short term in Food delivery and set a target to increase Blinkit’s dark store count from 639 in Q1FY25 to 2,000 by end-CY26," Nuvama pointed out.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹300, implying a 28 per cent upside potential.

Motilal said Zomato's food delivery business is stable, and Blinkit offers a generational opportunity to participate in the disruption of industries such as retail, grocery and e-commerce.

