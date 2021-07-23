Zomato IPO: After getting subscribed above 180 times of its original offer, Zomato IPO (Initial Public Offering) is expected to get listed at Indian bourses above ₹100 per equity price. According to market experts and grey market premium of the public issue, both financials and short-term sentiment is favouring strong listing with 35 to 40 per cent minimum premium. Zomato IPO GMP today is ₹27 which is ₹4 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹23. As per the stock market experts, Zomato shares may get listed at around 35 to 40 per cent listing gains that also reflect listing of the IPO in three digits. The online food delivery platform company shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE today.

Speaking on the possible Zomato IPO listing gains; Abhay Doshi, founder of UnlistedArena.com said, "With the improved sentiments in primary and broader market, I expect Zomato may list in three digits. Zomato's listing will set a benchmark for upcoming start up IPOs."

Abhay Doshi who deals in IPO and non-listed shares went on to add that Zomato IPO issue price is ₹72 to ₹76 that means if we add ₹27 in the public issue price, the expected listing price becomes ₹103 ( ₹76 + ₹27).

On what should be the strategy post-listing Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "My advice to the lucky bidders of the Zomato IPO is to book profit on the listing date."

Zomato IPO details

After share allotment on 22nd July 2021, initiation of refund to the unlucky bidders who failed to make a cut in the list of lucky bidders will take place today and credit of shares in the Demat Account of lucky bidders will also take place today.

