Zomato share prices may see a three-digit listing today

Zomato IPO: After getting subscribed above 180 times of its original offer, Zomato IPO (Initial Public Offering) is expected to get listed at Indian bourses above ₹100 per equity price. According to market experts and grey market premium of the public issue, both financials and short-term sentiment is favouring strong listing with 35 to 40 per cent minimum premium. Zomato IPO GMP today is ₹27 which is ₹4 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹23. As per the stock market experts, Zomato shares may get listed at around 35 to 40 per cent listing gains that also reflect listing of the IPO in three digits. The online food delivery platform company shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE today.