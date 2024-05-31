Zomato: After over 160% gains in last one year, Macquarie expects sharp downside of 47% for the stock – here's why
Zomato faces a pessimistic outlook from Macquarie with a predicted 47% downside due to heightened competition in the quick commerce sector, despite positive EBITDA in March 2024 quarter.
Despite experiencing significant returns over the past year and achieving positive EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) in the March 2024 quarter, Zomato, the food delivery platform, faces a pessimistic outlook from global brokerage Macquarie. Contrary to the bullish sentiment of other brokerages, Macquarie predicts a substantial 47 percent downside for the company in the next 12 months. This bearish projection is attributed to heightened competition within the quick commerce sector, posing challenges for the food delivery platform.
