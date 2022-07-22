Zomato shares: Analysts warn of selloff risks as one-year lock-in ends soon

Calling Zomato shares as an ideal 'sell on rise' stock in short to medium term, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "There won't be immediate sell-off taking place in the counter as the stock is trading much below its offered price of ₹72 to ₹76 per equity share. However, the sock would face immediate sell-off pressure as and when it would reach around its offered price at the time of IPO launch. So, Zomato shares are expected to remain an ideal sell on rise stock in short to medium term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}