Zomato shares at attractive levels, says Jefferies, sees stock to almost double

Concerns are rising on Fed tightening, which has been weighing on the profitless tech names. “We have already seen FANGMAN stocks down 10-30% in past 1M, with Nasdaq down 14% from its recent highs. The concerns are also reflected in the global food delivery names which have also corrected 30-60% from peak. Zomato too has corrected around 40% from the peak, reflecting the concerns on rising cost of capital," the note stated.