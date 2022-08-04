Shares of Zomato surged over 5% to ₹58 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session, a day after Uber Technologies Inc. sold its minority stake in the Indian food-delivery platform for about $390 million in a block trade on Wednesday. The stock, which is up 25% in last five sessions, has been in an upward trend after reporting its Q1 FY23 results.

Uber sold 612.2 million shares, or 7.8% stake, in New Delhi-based Zomato, for ₹50.44 per share, according to a list of bulk deals from the BSE data. The sale represents an exit from the Indian food-delivery market for Uber, which sold its Uber Eats unit in the region to Zomato in 2020 in return for a stake in the startup.

A report by Reuters suggested that stake was bought by around 20 global and Indian funds, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton and ICICI Prudential. BofA Securities was the sole bookrunner for Wednesday's transaction.

Zomato shares jumped the most since its debut session last year on Tuesday, as a number of block trades changed hands after it released its quarterly performance report. The result showed a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue in line with analyst expectations.

Its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to ₹186 crore due to higher income. The company had reported a net loss of ₹360.7 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, consolidated revenue from operations rose 16% to ₹1,414 crore from ₹1,212 crore in the March quarter and 67% from ₹844 crore a year ago. This was driven by a 10% sequential jump in its gross order value (GOV) to ₹6,430 crore in Q1FY23.

Zomato shares made stellar debut on July 23, 2021 on the stock exchanges, but the stock has lost more than 54% of their value since then on concerns about valuations and as global growth stocks cratered.

The stock has been falling since then amid a global carnage in tech stocks. Investors have also not been comfortable with the acquisition of Zomato's acquisition of Blinkit for ₹4,447 crore which acted as a catalyst in the food delivery platform's downward movement as Blinkit is a loss making start-up.