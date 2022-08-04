Zomato shares continue uptrend, surge 25% in 5 sessions

Shares of Zomato surged over 5% to ₹58 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session, a day after Uber Technologies Inc. sold its minority stake in the Indian food-delivery platform for about $390 million in a block trade on Wednesday. The stock, which is up 25% in last five sessions, has been in an upward trend after reporting its Q1 FY23 results.

