Zomato shares decline after huge block deals, Uber likely seller1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:56 AM IST
- Zomato shares declined as much as 10% on the BSE in opening deals as the stock witnessed huge block deals
Listen to this article
Shares of Zomato Ltd declined as much as 10% on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals as an undisclosed shareholder offered to sell 612 million shares at a discount, a stake matching that held by Uber Technologies, which owns 612.2 million shares in Zomato, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.