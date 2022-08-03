Zomato shares decline after huge block deals, Uber likely seller

The selling shareholder in the block trade offered the stock at between ₹48-54 a piece, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News late Tuesday, which is at over 13% discount versus the last closing price. BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner of the block trade. The term sheet did not name the potential seller. Uber is the likely seller of a 7.8% stake in Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million block deal, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.