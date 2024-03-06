Active Stocks
Zomato shares fall over 4% on large block deal, down 10% from record high

A Ksheerasagar

Shares of Zomato, a leading food delivery major, tumbled 4.6% in early trade on Wednesday, reaching ₹158.25 apiece. This downturn came after 19 crore shares, or 2.2% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window.

On Monday, the company shares hit a new peak of 175.60 apiece, and in CY24 so far, they are up by 29% (REUTERS)

Shares of Zomato, a leading food delivery major, tumbled 4.6% in early trade on Wednesday, reaching 158.25 apiece. This downturn came after 19 crore shares, or 2.2% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. 

The total worth of the transaction was around 3,112 crore. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.

Earlier, it was reported that China-based Ant Group’s subsidiary Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte would sell shares worth 2,800 crore (a 2% stake) in Zomato in a block deal on Wednesday, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources. 

The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at 159.4 per share, which represents a 4% discount to Tuesday's closing price of Zomato stock, according to the report.

Antfin Singapore Holdings Pte. holds a 6.32% stake in the company, Trendlyne data showed. 

On Monday, the company shares hit a new peak of 175.60 apiece, and in CY24 so far, they are up by 29%. It finished CY23 with a multibagger return of 108.60 apiece, and from its IPO price of 76, the stock is currently up by 110%. 

In the December quarter (Q3 FY24), Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of 138 crore, compared to a net loss of 347 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its net profit swelled by 283%. Its revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal year rose by 69% YoY to 3,288 crore. 

The food delivery gross order value (GOV)—the total value of all orders placed—grew by 25% YoY, and the company expects GOV to continue growing at 20% plus YoY and perhaps accelerate further if it sees more than expected market share gains and a revival in macro consumer demand.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 09:59 AM IST
