Zomato shares fall over 4% on large block deal, down 10% from record high
Shares of Zomato, a leading food delivery major, tumbled 4.6% in early trade on Wednesday, reaching ₹158.25 apiece. This downturn came after 19 crore shares, or 2.2% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window.
Shares of Zomato, a leading food delivery major, tumbled 4.6% in early trade on Wednesday, reaching ₹158.25 apiece. This downturn came after 19 crore shares, or 2.2% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started