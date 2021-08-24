Zomato shares fall sharply for second day. Should you buy?

Those at Jefferies in a note post the Q1 results said that Zomato reported a strong beat on revenues led by +37% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in GOV (gross order value). ''While delivery business was strong, dining-out was impacted by the second Covid wave. YoY numbers are very strong given the impact of first Covid wave in the base,'' it said. The brokerage has a Buy rating on the stock with the target price of ₹175 per share (from ₹170), the note on August 10 stated.