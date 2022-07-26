As Zomato shares crash for second day, Jefferies says 'great case' to buy2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 09:56 AM IST
- Zomato share price hit new all-time low for the second consecutive day on Tuesday
Shares of Zomato extended decline with the stock hitting a new all-time low for the second consecutive day on Tuesday of ₹44 apiece on the BSE. Zomato shares had fallen to its all-time low on Monday post the ending of the mandatory pre-IPO (Initial Public Offering) shareholders lock-in period on July 23.