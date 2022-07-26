As Zomato shares crash for second day, Jefferies says 'great case' to buy

“The only exception to mgmt's conservative stance is its decision to buy Blinkit, which may be driven by FOMO or protect its food delivery turf, as highlighted post acquisition. Time horizon probably longer for the mgmt. as against investors as this business will likely be cash guzzler in the medium term - Zomato itself has guided for $400m of investment over the next two years. This remains a medium-term concern for investors as this would weigh on company profitability," Jefferies added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}