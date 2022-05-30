Zomato share price has been under consolidating since November 2021. The food delivery company's stock hit life-time low of ₹50.05 on NSE on 12th May 2022. However, after hitting its lows, Zomato shares have been surging northward continuously. Zomato stock price has given sharp upside moves after the promising guidance of the company management after the Q4 results announcement. In last 5 sessions, Zomato share price has surged from ₹57.05 to ₹72.05 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 26 per cent appreciation in this period.

According to stock market experts, Zomato has announced that it has around ₹12,200 crore unrestricted cash and their capital requirement are limited. Apart from this, during commentary, the company has promised to contain its operational cost and improve its margins in upcoming quarters. They said that this has turned the tide in favour of the stock and now it has started surging northward. However, they maintained that those who have this stock in their portfolio should continue to hold the stock whereas fresh investors should avoid taking any fresh position in the counter.

Speaking on Zomato share price rally, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Post-Q4 results, Zomato management has announced that it has around ₹12,200 crore unrestricted cash and their capital requirements are limited. So, there will be no cash burn taking place in the company. Apart from this, the company has said that it would contain its operational cost and improve margins in upcoming quarters. This has lifted the morale of the Dalal Street and probably this is the reason for Zomato share price rally in recent sessions."

As per the Jefferies analysts, "Zomato is aiming for an accelerated growth, despite which, the focus is on loss reduction, aligning with the long term shareholder expectation. 1QFY23 loss should come down meaningfully."

However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities maintained that Zomato shareholders should continue to hold the stock for ₹77 and ₹84 targets in short term. However, he advised fresh investors to avoid taking any fresh positions as the company's EBIDTA has narrowed on QoQ basis while it has almost doubled on YoY basis.

In Q4FY22 results, Zomato reported 75 per cent jump in operational revenue from ₹692 crore to ₹1212 crore on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

negating any possible chances of cash burn, Zomato management said, "We are well funded to fuel all our growth plans in all our businesses. There is no need/plan to raise any further capital at this stage."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.