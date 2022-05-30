According to stock market experts, Zomato has announced that it has around ₹12,200 crore unrestricted cash and their capital requirement are limited. Apart from this, during commentary, the company has promised to contain its operational cost and improve its margins in upcoming quarters. They said that this has turned the tide in favour of the stock and now it has started surging northward. However, they maintained that those who have this stock in their portfolio should continue to hold the stock whereas fresh investors should avoid taking any fresh position in the counter.