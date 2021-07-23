Zomato shares make a stellar debut, market cap crosses 1 lakh crore

Shares of food-delivery platform Zomato made its stock market debut on Friday by listing at ₹116 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), nearly 53% premium as against the issue price of ₹79 per share. Zomato share price surged as much as over 80% from its issue price, trading over ₹137 per share in the opening deals. Its market capitalization had crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in early session, as per BSE, the value was at around ₹1,08,263 crore (as of 10:12 am).