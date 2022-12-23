Zomato shares plunge 10% on large deals, continues 3-day losing streak

As per BSE data, right when the market opened at 9.15 am, 159,127 equity shares exchanged hands in Zomato, followed by another bulk exchange of 147,182 equity shares at around 9.19 am and 138,160 equity shares at 9.23 am. That was not it, a large volume of 186,984 equity shares exchanged hands at 9.49 am. Also, another 102,931 equity shares exchanged hands at around 11.29 am, followed by another large volume of 102,235 equity shares at around 1.30 pm. Around 2.09 pm, a whopping 165,025 shares and 163,500 shares also exchanged hands in Zomato shares.