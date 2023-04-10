Zomato shares rally 4% even as JM Financial trims food delivery biz growth estimates for FY23-272 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 03:35 PM IST
- JM Financial lowers its forecast on Zomato’s food delivery segment growth at a CAGR of c.21% over FY23-27 versus the earlier estimate of ~25%, contribution margin (as % of GOV) could reach ~7% by FY27 versus FY34 expected earlier.
Fintech giant Zomato traded on a bullish note on Monday despite a brokerage trimming its growth estimates for the company's food delivery segment over FY23-27 financial years. JM Financial's latest note revealed that their channel checks suggest food delivery GOV is likely to remain muted sequentially in Q4, which will be for the third consecutive time. However, the brokerage still maintains 'Buy' on the stock and has set a target price of ₹100.
