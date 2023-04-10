Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Zomato shares rally 4% even as JM Financial trims food delivery biz growth estimates for FY23-27

Zomato shares rally 4% even as JM Financial trims food delivery biz growth estimates for FY23-27

2 min read . 03:35 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, wearing a face mask waits to collect order outside an eatery in Kolkata.

  • JM Financial lowers its forecast on Zomato’s food delivery segment growth at a CAGR of c.21% over FY23-27 versus the earlier estimate of ~25%, contribution margin (as % of GOV) could reach ~7% by FY27 versus FY34 expected earlier.

Fintech giant Zomato traded on a bullish note on Monday despite a brokerage trimming its growth estimates for the company's food delivery segment over FY23-27 financial years. JM Financial's latest note revealed that their channel checks suggest food delivery GOV is likely to remain muted sequentially in Q4, which will be for the third consecutive time. However, the brokerage still maintains 'Buy' on the stock and has set a target price of 100.

Fintech giant Zomato traded on a bullish note on Monday despite a brokerage trimming its growth estimates for the company's food delivery segment over FY23-27 financial years. JM Financial's latest note revealed that their channel checks suggest food delivery GOV is likely to remain muted sequentially in Q4, which will be for the third consecutive time. However, the brokerage still maintains 'Buy' on the stock and has set a target price of 100.

At the time of writing, Zomato's stock traded at 53.94 apiece up by 3.47% on BSE. The stock has overall climbed by at least 4% with an intraday high of 54.20 apiece.

At the time of writing, Zomato's stock traded at 53.94 apiece up by 3.47% on BSE. The stock has overall climbed by at least 4% with an intraday high of 54.20 apiece.

On the previous day, Zomato shares stood at 52.13 apiece.

On the previous day, Zomato shares stood at 52.13 apiece.

Zomato shares are on a gaining spree for the second consecutive day.

Zomato shares are on a gaining spree for the second consecutive day.

In its latest research note, JM Financial said, "Our recent channel checks suggest sequential food delivery GOV growth is likely to remain muted for the third consecutive time in Mar-Q."

In its latest research note, JM Financial said, "Our recent channel checks suggest sequential food delivery GOV growth is likely to remain muted for the third consecutive time in Mar-Q."

Key factors that are affecting growth as per the brokerage include --- continued inflationary pressures, the growing share of dining-out, and focus on profitability improvement (to support growth investments in adjacencies such as Blinkit and Hyperpure). Notably, the relaunch of the ‘Gold’ loyalty membership and closure of operations in 225 cities suggests the company sees high long-term value creation potential by mining high-quality customers (those whose ordering frequency is very high), rather than investing in expanding the long-tail of customers ordering infrequently.

Key factors that are affecting growth as per the brokerage include --- continued inflationary pressures, the growing share of dining-out, and focus on profitability improvement (to support growth investments in adjacencies such as Blinkit and Hyperpure). Notably, the relaunch of the ‘Gold’ loyalty membership and closure of operations in 225 cities suggests the company sees high long-term value creation potential by mining high-quality customers (those whose ordering frequency is very high), rather than investing in expanding the long-tail of customers ordering infrequently.

JM Financial's note added, "while on the one hand, this strategy could have an adverse impact on the near-term MTU trend (amidst weak macros), on the other hand, it could accelerate profitability expansion. Recent developments also suggest 1) improvement in restaurant take-rates, and 2) decline in delivery cost could be much better than earlier anticipated, leading to accelerated profitability."

JM Financial's note added, "while on the one hand, this strategy could have an adverse impact on the near-term MTU trend (amidst weak macros), on the other hand, it could accelerate profitability expansion. Recent developments also suggest 1) improvement in restaurant take-rates, and 2) decline in delivery cost could be much better than earlier anticipated, leading to accelerated profitability."

Thereby, the brokerage said, "While we now forecast Zomato’s food delivery segment to grow at a CAGR of c.21% over FY23-27 vs. the earlier estimate of ~25%, contribution margin (as % of GOV) could reach ~7% by FY27 versus FY34 expected earlier."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Thereby, the brokerage said, "While we now forecast Zomato’s food delivery segment to grow at a CAGR of c.21% over FY23-27 vs. the earlier estimate of ~25%, contribution margin (as % of GOV) could reach ~7% by FY27 versus FY34 expected earlier."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

However, despite lowering food delivery growth estimates in Zomato, JM Financial believes that the company remains a long-term story.

However, despite lowering food delivery growth estimates in Zomato, JM Financial believes that the company remains a long-term story.

It added, "We continue to remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the hyperlocal delivery space as we believe it is well positioned to benefit from robust industry tailwinds such as improving tech penetration and rising income share of digitally native millennials / GenZ. Balance sheet also remains robust with net cash of 113 billion as of Dec’22."

It added, "We continue to remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the hyperlocal delivery space as we believe it is well positioned to benefit from robust industry tailwinds such as improving tech penetration and rising income share of digitally native millennials / GenZ. Balance sheet also remains robust with net cash of 113 billion as of Dec’22."

That being said, on valuation, the brokerage added, "We continue to value the consolidated business using a 15-year DCF (WACC of 13% and Tg of 6%) to arrive at a Dec’23 FV for Zomato of 100."

That being said, on valuation, the brokerage added, "We continue to value the consolidated business using a 15-year DCF (WACC of 13% and Tg of 6%) to arrive at a Dec’23 FV for Zomato of 100."

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP