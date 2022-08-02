Zomato shares rally as Q1 loss halves. What should investors do? Here's what brokerages recommend1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 09:32 AM IST
- Zomato shares rallied nearly 8% on the BSE to ₹49 apiece in opening trade
Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato rallied nearly 8% on the BSE to ₹49 apiece in Tuesday's opening deals as its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to ₹186 crore due to higher income. The company had reported a net loss of ₹360.7 crore in the year-ago period.