During the quarter under review, Consolidated revenue from operations rose 16% to ₹1,414 crore from ₹1,212 crore in the March quarter and 67% from ₹844 crore a year ago. This was driven by a 10% sequential jump in its gross order value (GOV) to ₹6,430 crore in Q1FY23, which was led by order volumes and a mild growth in average order values.