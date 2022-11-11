Zomato shares see biggest one-day gain in 2 months after as Q2 losses narrow1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- Zomato reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹250.8 crore in Q2
Shares of Zomato Ltd today surged the most in two months after the food delivery firm reported a narrower loss for the second quarter. Zomato shared surged 13% to ₹72.25 at it intraday high. Zomato post market hours on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹250.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, as compared to ₹434.9 crore loss in the year-ago period.