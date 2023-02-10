Zomato shares: Should you buy after Q3 results? Analysts see 'promising outlook'
- Outlook seems positive as break-even target stays, said Jefferies on Zomato
Even as online food delivery platform Zomato's net loss widened for the third quarter ended December 2022 due to higher expenses and slowdown in food delivery business, it posted a better-than-expected rise in revenue and said its core earnings briefly turned positive in January, helped by an increase in orders.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×