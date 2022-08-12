Zomato shares surge 35% this month. Should you chase now? What experts say

Speaking on the reasons that is fueling Zomato share price rally, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Zomato has reported better than street estimated Q1 results and its management has promised to meet the breakeven in next four quarters. Apart from this, the market is buzz about food tech giant halting Zomato Wings, which it had incepted in November 2021 to facilitate equity funding for restaurants and cloud kitchens. However, the stock is still trading below its issue price of ₹73 per equity share and hence one should not buy the stock in current rally and it is facing huge hurdle at around ₹70 apiece levels."

