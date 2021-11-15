Zomato shares surge over 20% in 3 days. More upside seen?

Even as the company posted loss, its consolidated revenue from operations surged to ₹1,024 crore for the quarter from ₹426 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's losses went up mainly on account of investments in the growth of its food delivery business. As part of its long-term strategy to focus on core business, Zomato unveiled its three key investments in startups Curefit, Magicpin and Shiprocket.