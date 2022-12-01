Zomato shares: Temasek buys stake via bulk deals1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 08:50 AM IST
- Camas Investments Pte, an wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek acquired 9.80 crore shares of Zomato via bulk deals
Singapore state-owned investment company Tamesak through its wholly-owned subsidiary Camas Investments Pte his picked up stake in Zomato on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On the same day, Alipay Singapore, an arm of chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba sold stake in online food delivery aggregator for ₹1,631 crore through an open market transaction.