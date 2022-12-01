Zomato shares: Temasek buys stake via bulk deals

For the quarter ended September 2022, Zomato reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹250.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, as compared to ₹434.9 crore loss in the year-ago period. Adjusted core loss, excluding figures for its recently acquired quick-commerce business Blinkit, losses narrowed to ₹60 crore from ₹310 crore. The transaction with Blinkit closed on August 10, 2022 and hence the financials for Blinkit were consolidated from that date.