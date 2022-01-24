Zomato, Paytm shares fall to lowest since listing. What should investors do?

“The trend in global stock markets has turned distinctly bearish. Last week S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 8% and 15% below their all time highs. The sell-off in tech stocks has been brutal last week. European stocks too turned bearish. An important feature of the tech sell-off is that bulk of the selling is happening in non-profitable tech stocks. This trend is impacting stocks like Zomato and Paytm in India too," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}