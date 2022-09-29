Zomato shares: Why Emkay sees over 50% rally from current level

The brokerage and research firm has initiated coverage on Zomato shares with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹90, implying a potential upside of over 50% from current level. The brokerage said it has not factored in any value accretion from Blinkit, considering uncertain timelines on unit economics turnaround and intense competitive intensity. Management’s guidance of $320 mn investment through breakeven would limit the cash burn.