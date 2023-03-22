Zomato shares: Why HSBC feels the stock could rise 64%; time to buy?3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Despite Zomato's underperformance, HSBC expects the food delivery major to reclaim its market share
Shares of food delivery major Zomato rose nearly 1 per cent in Wednesday's trade after analysts at HSBC Global Research said they expect the stock to hit ₹87 going ahead, implying an upside potential of 64 per cent from the current levels.
