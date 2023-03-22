“Hyperlocal/Qcommerce is likely to see strong growth for a few years due to low penetration and stabilising competition. Blinkit’s current GOV run-rate is $1bn. In FY25e, the business could easily achieve GOV of $2bn, which even at 0.5x GOV could provide $1bn to the stock value (20-25% of its current EV). With increasing volumes we see the potential for quite an improvement in profitability as well," it said.