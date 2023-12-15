Zomato skyrockets 108% in 2023: A look at how other new-age stocks performed this year
New-age tech stocks have made a comeback in 2023, with stocks like Zomato, PB Fintech, CarTrade Tech, Paytm, Nykaa, and Delhivery yielding positive returns. Among these, Zomato managed to cross its IPO price and also delivered a multi-bagger return.
New-age tech stocks have made a striking comeback this year, rewarding their shareholders handsomely following a lacklustre performance in the preceding year (CY22). This remarkable turnaround can be attributed to their improved financials coupled with optimistic views from analysts.
