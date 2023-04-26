Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Zomato stock continues to rally for second day in a row post large block deal
Continuing its stock rally post the announcement of large block deal worth 88.2 crore, Zomato share price continued to trade in green on Wednesday. At 9:56 am, Zomato shares were trading 1.61% higher at 58.72 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. Notably, the company shares witnessed a massive 8 per cent hike on Tuesday. With this, Zomato's market capitalisation has crossed the 500 bn mark.

Zomato's market capitalisation stood at 501 billion on BSE at 9:56 am. On Tuesday, Zomato announced a large block deal worth 88.2 crore. As per the deal, 1.5 crore shares, or 0.2 per cent of equity, worth 88.2 crore were traded at an average price of 59 apiece.

“The board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e., April 25, 2023, has approved the allotment of 2,56,77,266 (Two Crore Fifty-Six Lakh Seventy Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Six) equity shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (Indian Rupee One only) each, as fully paidup, to identified employees upon exercise of vested options," the company said in its stock filing on Tuesday.

 

