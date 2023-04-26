Zomato stock continues to rally for second day in a row post large block deal1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:35 AM IST
After jumping 8 per cent in Tuesday's trade deals, Zomato shares are again soaring on Wednesday. Large rally in its share price has come after, Zomato announced its large block deal which consisted of 1.5 crore shares trade
Continuing its stock rally post the announcement of large block deal worth ₹88.2 crore, Zomato share price continued to trade in green on Wednesday. At 9:56 am, Zomato shares were trading 1.61% higher at ₹58.72 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. Notably, the company shares witnessed a massive 8 per cent hike on Tuesday. With this, Zomato's market capitalisation has crossed the ₹500 bn mark.
