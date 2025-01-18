Zomato’s stock is currently trading c.21% below its all-time highs on the back of growing investor concerns about 1) accelerated investments in Blinkit’s supply chain (dark store and warehouse network), and 2) rising competitive pressures in quick commerce. While these concerns have merit, we believe the impact on Blinkit’s adjusted EBITDA margin (as % of GOV) may not be meaningful, and the deviation from near-term guidance of break-even levels will be limited to ~100bps as % of GOV (and could be temporary as well).