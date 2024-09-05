Zomato stock price gains nearly 8% as JP Morgan lifts target price, projects 40% upside

After a brief pullback in recent sessions, Zomato shares resumed their upward momentum, rising 7.7% in early morning trading to ₹261.60 per share. This surge came after global brokerage firm JP Morgan raised its target price for the stock from ₹208 to ₹340 per share.

This marks the second-highest target price for Zomato, following CLSA's earlier revision to ₹353 per share, where they maintained an "overweight" rating on the stock.

Blinkit's expansion drive The revised target price indicates a potential upside of 40% for the stock from its last closing price of ₹242 per share. This upward revision by the brokerage is driven by growing confidence in Blinkit, which Zomato is expanding across all major metro cities after demonstrating the model's success in the NCR region.

The brokerage anticipates that Blinkit’s scale will significantly boost monetization through channel margins and advertising revenue. Moreover, improved store-level economics are expected to further enhance the company’s EBITDA outlook.

JP Morgan believes Blinkit is poised to disrupt both modern trade and e-commerce. As a result, the brokerage has raised its FY25-27 forecasts by 15-41%. Additionally, it has factored in a larger "Going Out" business, which now combines core dining with Zomato’s newly acquired ticketing venture.

Meanwhile, UBS recently raised its target price for Zomato's stock to ₹320 per share, up from the previous target of ₹260 per share. The brokerage attributed this revision to the company's better-than-expected June quarter results, driven by a stronger-than-anticipated 27% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) for quick commerce, along with solid performance in food delivery.

Jefferies has also adjusted its target price on Zomato to ₹275 apiece, maintaining ‘buy’ rating.