Zomato: The Super Brand idea worked. What is next?
Puja Tayal 7 min read 23 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
- As Zomato continues to outperform competitors like Swiggy, its innovative approach to business models and acquisitions is paying off. With substantial growth in gross order value and profits, the future looks bright.
SuperApps don’t seem to work in India that well. Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, learned this early on in his career. While big conglomerates like Tata, Adani, and Reliance are struggling to generate profits from their SuperApps (Tata Neu, Adani One, and My Jio) despite having a vast customer base and pumping huge money, a new-age company has done it with a small set of targeted customers.
