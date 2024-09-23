Zomato: The Super Brand idea worked. What is next?

In a Superapp, you can buy insurance, shop for clothes, book tickets, and pay bills all on one app. The reward points you accumulate can be used across the host of offerings. The three conglomerates, Tata, Reliance, and Adani, are testing this model to keep customers within their respective conglomerate ecosystems. This model worked in China, where WeChat has more than 100 service offerings. However, it has so far failed to pick up in India.