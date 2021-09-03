Zomato surges 8% in 2 days to near post-listing highs. Should you buy or hold?

Speaking on the fundamentals that may support Zomato share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Zomato is in food delivery business and in the wake of unlock activities fast accelerating, its business is expected to catch momentum. Zomato has recently acquired 15 per cent stake in Grofers — an online grocery delivery service provider company. With this 15 per cent stake buy, market is expecting Zomato to enter in grocery delivery business and Zomato has strong data base of its customers that will help it read the customer behaviour through trend analysis." He said that the data base will enable Zomato in market segmentation once it enters grocery delivery business.

