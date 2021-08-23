Zomato tanks 9%; wipes out $1.25 bln in investor wealth

Anchor investors are QIBs who agree to buy the company’s shares at a particular price by applying to invest at least ₹10 crore in the IPO before it opens, according to the listing norms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). As much as 50% of the shares of an IPO can be offered to QIBs. Of this, up to 60% can be allocated to anchor investors. One-third of this is reserved for mutual funds.