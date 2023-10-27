Zomato vs Paytm: Which internet stock should you pick for long term?

Internet stocks are recovering in 2023 after a weak investor response to their initial public offerings. This comes on the back of an improvement in their profitability, a rise in revenues and fall in expenses in the recent quarters.

Amid this, let's find out, between internet stocks Zomato and One 97 Communications (Paytm), which one has better growth opportunities in the long term.

Stock Price Trend

In the last one year, Zomato has outperformed Paytm, surging 68 percent as against a 39 percent rise in the latter. Both stocks have outperformed the benchmark Nifty, which is up 6 percent in this period.

Similarly, in 2023 YTD as well, Zomato was the better performer. It rallied over 79 percent, giving positive returns in 8 of the 10 months so far this year. It rose almost 5 percent in October till date, extending gains for the 7th straight month. Between April and October, the stock has given multibagger returns, soaring 109 percent. However, it was in the red in January and March, down 16.10 percent and 4.67 percent, respectively. It also added 7.5 percent in February.

Paytm also performed robustly this year, jumping 65 percent, giving positive returns in 8 of the 10 months so far. It is up 2 percent in October, extending gains for the 3rd straight month since August. It has gained as much as 9.4 percent in these 3 months. However, it lost 7.7 percent in July and 0.2 percent in January. It was in the green for 5 consecutive months between February and June, rising over 63 percent in this duration.

Both stocks have not followed the record-high trend of the Indian market this year.

Zomato is still 37 percent away from its peak of ₹169, hit on November 16, 2021. However, the stock recently hit its 52-week high of ₹115.10 on October 18, 2023. Currently trading at ₹106.45, the stock has jumped 162 percent from its record low of ₹40.60, hit on July 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, Paytm is over 55 percent away from its record high of ₹1,955, hit on November 18, 2021. It hit its 52-week high of ₹998.30 last week on October 20, 2023. Currently trading at ₹875.95, the stock has advanced 100 percent from its record low of ₹438.35, hit on November 23, 2022.

Earnings

Zomato has not posted its September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings yet. At a consolidated level, experts expect Zomato’s reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss narrowing down to ₹6 crore in Q2FY24 versus a loss of ₹48 crore in Q1FY24. It was ₹307 crore in Q1FY23.

In the June quarter, the food aggregator reported its first-ever consolidated net profit of ₹2 crore as against a net loss of ₹186 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations during the quarter came in at ₹2,416 crore versus ₹1,414 crore in the year-ago period.

In the food delivery business, JM Financial forecasts sequential GOV (gross order value) growth of 4 percent (+15 percent YoY) in Q2FY24 amidst increased competitive intensity. It also expects Zomato’s reported revenue growth would be relatively higher than GOV growth due to the recent improvement in take rates.

On the other hand, Paytm posted a consolidated net loss of ₹292 crore for the second quarter of FY24. However, its loss narrowed by 49 percent from ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period. The firm recorded a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,519 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 32 percent as compared to ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the fintech major posted negative EBITDA of ₹232 crore in Q2FY24, which is lower as compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹538 crore, YoY.

Which stock has better long-term opportunities?

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, has picked Zomato over Paytm.

Both Zomato and Paytm have substantial growth opportunities owing to India's evolving digital economy. As the digital landscape advances, both companies are poised for expansion. With increasing business growth, operating leverage is expected to come into play. In addition, post listing, both firms have become more disciplined in capital allocation and are prioritising profitable growth, said Bolinjkar.

“Our preference leans towards Zomato due to the relatively low competitive pressure in the food delivery sector (dominated by Zomato and Swiggy). In addition, Zomato's growing user base and the proliferation of cloud kitchens in India further enhance its appeal. Moreover, Zomato's recent acquisition of Blinkit has facilitated its entry into the quick grocery delivery market, an arena largely occupied by startups with no dominant player. Although DMart Ready and Jio Mart operate in grocery delivery, they do not match the swift 10-15 minute delivery segment that Zomato targets," added Bolinjkar.

In contrast, Paytm faces stiff competition from established players like Google Pay, PhonePe, and various banks. Furthermore, Jio Financial Services and Bajaj Finance are venturing into payment services, posing a potential threat to Paytm's market share. While Paytm has built a robust platform, the larger players can replicate its services and capture market share.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research, also likes Zomato between the two.

“Between Zomato and Paytm, I recommend Zomato for long-term investment. Zomato, as a leading online food delivery platform in India, has shown consistent growth and holds a significant market share. Additionally, their ventures into new sectors like grocery delivery and quick commerce show promising potential. While Paytm, a foremost digital payments platform, has a vast user base, it faces increasing competition and regulatory challenges that might impact its growth trajectory," said Srivastava.

Currently, internet stocks are showing recovery signs, even if they haven't reached their peak values. This period may present a good opportunity for long-term accumulation, considering the rapid global digital integration. The internet sector continues to be a dominant growth area. However, investors must approach with caution due to inherent volatility, said Srivastava, adding that the top picks for long-term investment in the internet sector include Zomato, Angel One, Newgen Software, Rategain, Cartrade, etc.

While ICICI Securities has ‘buy’ calls on both the stocks, it sees a 48% upside for Zomato (target: ₹160) vs 15 percent for Paytm (target ₹1,055).

The brokerage re-iterated its ‘buy’ rating on Zomato led by earnings upgrades, given improved visibility of profitability and sustained improvement in the underlying operating metrics. Zomato remains its top pick in the Indian internet space. It sees an overall revenue growth of 43 percent, 34 percent and 25 percent over FY24E-26E.

For Paytm, it noted that positive levers can come from the expansion of credit partners (likely to add 3-4 partners in FY24) as well as the launch of a co-branded RuPay credit card (May’23). Also, the overarching strategy of growth in payments and credit distribution remains intact and will only likely be boosted by partner addition and improving penetration within the ecosystem, it added.

Meanwhile, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, likes both of these internet stocks.

Markets overreact, both on the upside and downside. The IPOs of digital stocks like Paytm and Zomato were launched during the market euphoria post-Covid crash. The IPO valuations were excessive. When the market corrected post October 2021, it went to the other extreme of very low valuations for these stocks. And with improving results, the investor optimism for these stocks is increasing. These stocks have a long runway of growth and, therefore, have the ability to deliver decent returns in the long run, said Vijayakumar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of MintGenie. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

