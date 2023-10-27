Zomato vs Paytm: Which internet stock should you pick for long term?
Internet stocks are recovering in 2023 after a weak investor response to their initial public offerings. This comes on the back of an improvement in their profitability in the recent quarters.
Internet stocks are recovering in 2023 after a weak investor response to their initial public offerings. This comes on the back of an improvement in their profitability, a rise in revenues and fall in expenses in the recent quarters.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started