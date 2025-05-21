Zomato vs Swiggy: The food fight has cooled. The quick commerce war is heating up
SummaryIndia’s top food tech players are locked in a new battle for dominance. As food delivery growth plateaus, Zomato’s Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart are racing to win the $30 billion quick commerce market, even if it means burning through cash.
Mumbai: India’s top food delivery players are locked in a fierce rivalry—not just for your dinner orders, but for investor confidence too. One is sizzling, the other stumbling. One leads in food delivery growth, the other in quick commerce.
