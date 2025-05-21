Zomato’s stock has climbed 18% in 2025 so far, reflecting its dominant position in the fast-growing quick commerce space. Swiggy, newly listed and still finding its footing, is down 42% even as it outpaces Zomato, recently rebranded to Eternal Ltd, in core food delivery growth. The divergence underscores a larger story: a mature business hitting its limits, and a new one burning cash in pursuit of scale.