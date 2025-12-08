Zomato-parent Eternal shares slip 4% from day's high; sees ₹1,535 crore block deal as 5.3 crore shares change hands

Eternal share price: Eternal Ltd — the parent of Zomato and Blinkit — witnessed a major secondary market transaction on Monday, with 5.3 crore shares, or about 0.54% of its equity, changing hands in a large block deal. The shares were traded at ₹290.4 apiece, valuing the transaction at approximately ₹1,535 crore, according to exchange data.

Following the deal, Eternal’s stock initially edged higher, rising 1.7% to the day’s peak of ₹297.35. However, gains proved short-lived as the stock later slipped 4% from its intraday high to touch a low of ₹285.75. Eternal shares are up 7.32% so far in 2025 but have fallen nearly 5% over the past year. The counter has also declined 12% in the past three months and 5.6% over the last month. It hit its 52-week high of ₹368.40 in October 2025 and a low of ₹189.60 in April 2025.

Fresh Block Deal Adds to a Year of Heavy Institutional Trades Monday’s block deal follows reports of an institutional investor preparing to offload up to 0.5% equity at a floor price of ₹289.5 per share. This marks yet another major transaction in Eternal this year.

In mid-November, two block deals involving nearly 90 lakh shares worth ₹279.25 crore hit the exchanges. Earlier in June, 60.93 lakh shares were traded at an average price of ₹256, amounting to ₹156 crore.

The steady flow of large deals underscores sustained institutional interest in Eternal, driven partly by its rapid scale-up and the growth momentum of Blinkit, its quick-commerce business.

Revenue Surges but Profit Drops Sharply in Q2 FY26 Eternal’s latest earnings paint a mixed picture. The company’s consolidated net profit fell 63% year-on-year to ₹65 crore in Q2 FY26, even as revenue surged more than 183% to ₹13,590 crore, led primarily by Blinkit’s expanding footprint.

The company rebranded as Eternal in March 2025. It had reported a profit of ₹176 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the firm noted that year-on-year comparisons are not strictly comparable due to the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd—entities that run Paytm’s former movie ticketing and events businesses—completed in August 2024.

In its shareholder letter, Eternal flagged “a slow uptick in growth rate in the near term” for Zomato’s food delivery net order value (NOV), citing muted discretionary spending, the rapid rise of quick commerce and volatile weather patterns as headwinds.

Blinkit Continues to Receive Major Capital Support Eternal has aggressively invested in Blinkit through the year. Earlier this month, the company infused ₹600 crore into the platform, following two earlier injections— ₹500 crore in January and ₹1,500 crore in February.

The total ₹2,600 crore infusion in 2025 is earmarked for network expansion, covering operating losses and working-capital needs, and supporting capital expenditure, according to regulatory filings.