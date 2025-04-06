Zomato’s food delivery COO resigns to pursue other opportunities; Shares up 2.21% in last five trading sessions

Online food delivery platform Zomato (now known as Eternal) on Saturday, April 5, disclosed that the company's food ordering and delivery businesses' Chief Operating Offer (COO) has resigned to look for other opportunities elsewhere, according to an exchange filing.

“We would like to inform that Mr. Rinshul Chandra, COO - Food Ordering and Delivery Business, designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered his resignation on April 5, 2025,” said Zomato in the BSE filing.

According to the filing data, Rinshul Chandra, the COO of the food ordering and delivery business, resigned on April 5, 2025, and the last working day for the senior official is set to be Monday, April 7, 2025.

“I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals. It has been an incredibly fulfilling journey over the past 7 years, and I am truly grateful for the trust, support, and opportunities I’ve received during my time here,” said Chandra in his email resignation shared in the BSE filing.

Zomato Share Price Zomato (Eternal) shares closed 0.09 per cent lower at ₹210.65 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹210.85 at the previous stock market close. The company disclosed the news of the resignation on Saturday, April 5.

Zomato shares have given stock market investors 67.38 per cent since it was listed on the Indian stock market in 2021. The shares have gained 9.83 per cent in the last one-year period.

Zomato shares are up 2.21 per cent in the last five trading sessions. However, the food delivery platform's shares have lost 23.82 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

The food delivery giant's stock hit its 52-week high levels at ₹304.50 on December 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹146.85 on June 4, 2024, according to BSE data.

Zomato’s stock performance will likely be a function of three key factors: sustained order growth, margin expansion, and continued execution in quick commerce, according to an Equitymaster report.

If Zomato maintains its current trajectory, the market could reward it with a higher valuation multiple. However, any misstep in execution or increased competition could lead to volatility, according to the report.